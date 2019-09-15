Large fire breaks out in Sussex building

A building in Sussex has been completely destroyed by a fire, according to West Sussex Fire.

The fire, at a building in Copthorne Road, Crawley, behind the Londis building, started at approximately 3am on Sunday (September 15).

Six fire engines were initially sent to the scene and West Sussex Fire advised residents to keep their windows and doors closed.

Pictures from the scene showed flames totally engulfing the top of the building.

As of 8.18am, fire crews remained at the scene.

West Sussex Fire said the building, a single story, was ‘100 per cent destroyed by fire’.

Fire engines remain at the scene this morning damping down.