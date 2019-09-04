Large number of travellers arrive in Hastings

A group of travellers have pitched up at the Stade in Hastings.

The group, which parked up at Hove Lawns on Monday (September 2), arrived in Hastings on Tuesday evening (September 3).

They had previously been in Seaford on Tuesday before police directed them to leave using powers under S61 of the Police and Criminal Justice Act.

A police spokesman said the group would be issued with the same notice to leave the Stade Open Space.

Police said they were called after a large number of traveller vehicles arrived on land at Rock a Nore Road, Hastings, on Tuesday evening after being moved on from Seaford earlier in the afternoon.

Officers have visited the site, which is owned by Hastings Borough Council, accompanied by council representatives.

A police spokesman said: “The next course of action will be to serve section 61 notices on the travellers which orders them to leave the site.

“Additional police officers have been deployed to the local area to conduct high visibility patrols and maintain a presence and liaise with the community and the traveller group.”

A spokesman for Hastings Borough Council said: “Hastings Borough Council is working closely with the police, and we have asked the travellers to move on.”