Late Bexhill councillor and ‘upstanding member of the community’ to receive posthumous honour

The late Councillor Stuart Earl is to be receive the posthumous honour of Freeman of the Town of Bexhill.

At the latest meeting of the Bexhill Charter Trustees, an application was received from Cllr Doug Oliver requesting the Trustees consider awarding the late Cllr Stuart Earl with the posthumous honour of Freeman of the Town of Bexhill.

READ MORE:

• Tributes paid to former Hastings and Sidley football manager

• Sussex ambulance service makes ‘excellent’ progress to achieve good rating

• Police investigating deliberate van fire in Bexhill

At the meeting, the Charter Trustees heard that as an upstanding member of the community both while serving as a councillor and as a local businessman, Stuart Earl continuously contributed to the wellbeing of the residents and businesses of the town.

Over his many years, he supported many groups and organisations, lending his advice and business expertise for the benefit of others.

Stuart tirelessly fundraised for various groups, most prominently the League of Friends of Bexhill Hospital, was involved on the board of many groups that included the Bexhill Caring Community, Little Common and Cooden Business Association and Senlac Scouts. He sadly passed away in October 2018.

The Charter Trustees unanimously agreed to grant the honour and it will be presented to his wife, Cllr Deirdre Earl-Williams and family members at the Mayor’s Civic Service being held on October 13, 2019 at 9:45am in St Peter’s Church, Old Town, Bexhill.

If residents would like to nominate this honour to an individual, email the clerk to the Trustees at clerkchartertrustees@gmail.com or write to the Clerk to the Charter Trustees, Town Hall, Bexhill, TN39 3JL.

Guidance and application forms are also available on the website at http://www.bexhillmayorsoffice.website/.