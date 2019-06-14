Launch of new Ninfield health walk hailed a success

Twenty eager walkers joined the first try out of a new health walk in Ninfield on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

They met at the Memorial Hall and took a gentle stroll through the church yard and village twittens and lanes.

Robin Goldsmith is one of the volunteer leaders. He said: “We were delighted to see so many people come along.

“Walking in a group is such a social thing, we thoroughly enjoyed chatting all the way round, and pausing to enjoy the views.”

The walk was organised by the Ninfield Health and Wellbeing Group, working with the East Sussex Health Walk scheme.

Lorna Neville is the scheme coordinator. She said: “This was the first of a trial run of three health walks here in Ninfield. We’d really love for them to be every week in the future, so that people can get the benefits of gentle, regular exercise. We have health walks dotted all around the county, including Battle, Bexhill, Hastings and Sidley.

They are all about an hour and not too difficult.

“The idea is that people keep coming back and gradually improve their fitness. They are all completely free and they are really friendly groups.”

The next health walk in Ninfield is Thursday, June 20, meeting just before 11am at the Sparke Pavilion. All are welcome to join.

For details, see https://www.walkingforhealth.org.uk/walkfinder/east-sussex-health-walks.