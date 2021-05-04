Limited places for people to descend from the Brighton i360 tower to help Sussex children’s charity

The first Rockinghorse iDrop of 2021 will take place on Thursday July 15 when people can take in the glorious early evening views across Brighton and the South Downs from the top of the i360.

Participants will ascend in the beautiful glass pod to the top of the tower where they will be fitted with safety harnesses then lowered mechanically from the open pod doors at 450ft.

The iDrop challenge will be operated by Wire and Sky and places are limited to just 32 people, each of whom pledging to raise the minimum £250 in sponsorship for Rockinghorse - a charity that has been supporting sick and disadvantaged children, babies and young people in Sussex for 53 years

Brighton i-drop for Sussex children's charity SUS-210405-135311001

The British Airways i360 located on Brighton seafront is the world’s tallest moving observation tower, but not many people are in the position to say that they have abseiled from the top of it.

Last year the charity was able to hold two iDrops, their only events of 2020, which attracted 43 brave fundraisers and raised over £24,000.

It really is a fantastic opportunity as Laura Jack, a nurse in the HDU at the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital commented when she took part last year: “It was a great experience, a bit nerve-wracking but it was amazing – I felt like Mary Poppins coming down!”

Adam Marshall, a teacher from Hove Park School who also took part in one of last year’s iDrops, agreed: “I thought this was a wonderful chance to raise some money for a great cause along with challenging myself. And it certainly was a once in a lifetime experience!”

Rockinghorse are aiming to raise £10,000, through the challenge and are also offering a prize for the top individual fundraiser. So, if you’re looking for a challenge and something to brag about with your friends, why not sign up for a place now?

Alex Marshall, from the charity, said: “By taking part, not only will you have a great time, but you will be helping Rockinghorse to provide a range of equipment and services for sick children across Sussex.

“If you would like to take part, and you feel confident that you can raise the minimum sponsorship required, you simply need to fill out the application form on the events section of their website at www.rockinghorse.org.uk.”

“For further questions about the iDrop and to register, please contact our Challenge Events Fundraising Manager, Lucy Pond on 01273 330044, or email [email protected]