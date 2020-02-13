Little Common Community Centre stalwart Mary recognised for her tireless work

An 85 year old Little Common resident has been awarded the Rotary Club of Senlac’s prestigious Service Recognition Award for her work in looking after the local community centre.

A small group of Senlac Rotarians met Mary Berryman at the Little Common Community Centre in Shepherd’s Close, Little Common on February 4 to present her with the award.

Mary has worked there for thirty eight years as a part time administrator and she said: “I hope I can carry on for another two years and reach my forty years here.”

Mary, who is married and cares for her husband when she is not at the centre, works for two hours a day taking bookings, sorting the payments, arranging the preparation of the hall and doing whatever is necessary to keep the Community Centre running smoothly.

With a host of regular activities such as Pilates, massage, keep fit, dog training and badminton, and a library too, going on throughout the day from 9am am to 10pm, five days a week, there is plenty for her to keep her eye on.

Senlac Rotarian, Mike Dodge, who nominated Mary for the award, said: “I’ve known Mary for many years, I used to look after her son at football practice, and know what a difference she has made to the local community in Little Common.

“She has been dedicated to her job. Local people owe a lot to Mary for ensuring that they can use the hall and that everything goes so smoothly. Mary is well deserving of the award.”

Mary, who said she is not one for words, was surprised when she heard about the award.

She said: “It was very nice and a real surprise to hear about it, I just like to sit quietly and get on with my job.”

Mike presented Mary with a certificate and a potted plant.

If you are able to spare a little time and are community spirited Little Common Community Centre are looking for people to go on their committee to help run this valuable local community asset. Call on 01424 01424 842371 (10am to noon) or Email: mb.lcca@yahoo.co.uk

If you would like to know more about Rotary please contact the Senlac Rotary Executive Secretary on 01424 272012 or see the web-site www.senlacrotary.org.uk.

