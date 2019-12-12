Local girl to brave head shave in Hastings pub to help children battling cancer

Local girl Scarlett Vincent is braving a head shave this weekend so her hair can be donated to the Little Princess Trust to make wigs for children battling cancer.

Scarlett, who went to school at Staplecross Primary and Robertsbridge Community College, will also be raising funds for voluntary overseas work before studying for her degree of Politics, Philosophy and Economics at Kings College London.

She explained: “Prior to uni, I wanted to do something worth while on my gap year. I heard about the government scheme ICS, and was a successful applicant- hence why I’m off to Nepal, working with the VSO.

“I feel in this political climate, where we are so preoccupied with our own state of affairs, such as Brexit, that the bigger picture around the world is often overlooked. Hopefully, local fundraising events such as this will enlighten people to the plight of others.”

The shave takes place at the Jenny Lind pub in Hastings Old Town at 5.30pm on Saturday December 14.

You can support Scarlett at her Just Giving Page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Scarlett-Vincent. Donations can also be made at the Jenny Lind on the day.

