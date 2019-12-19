Local woman ran Hastings Half Marathon to provide Christmas meal for the Stroke Association

Local woman Donna Boydell took on the Hastings Half marathon this year to raise funds for the Stroke Association.

Donna’s efforts enabled her to make a sizeable donation and resulted in members enjoying a sumptuous Christmas lunch, at The Powdermills Hotel, Battle on Monday December 16.

It was certainly a happy, festive occasion, and the fifty diners had a further surprise. In addition to the turkey, trimmings and Christmas Pudding. Local author and fellow stroke survivor, Harold Lawrence, presented Stroke Association co-ordinators, Lynne Vincent and Marie White, with a cheque for £1,000. This was the proceeds from sales of his book ‘At a Stroke … a stroke survivor’s Journey’ which he launched at The Bookkeeper Bookshop, King’s Road, St Leonards in September. The donation will be shared between the voluntary stroke support groups of the Stroke Association in Bexhill, Hastings, Rye and Eastbourne.

As well as at the Bookkeeper Bookshop, copies can be purchased at the De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, and through Amazon. Most bookshops in the UK and overseas are also able to order a book on request. Though it is a difficult subject, I can assure you that it is, in parts, very, very funny. Harold Lawrence said: “Though it is a difficult subject, I can assure you that it is, in parts, very, very funny. If you are still searching for that extra stocking-filler or gift to hang on the Christmas tree, or if you are looking for a good read in the new year, I am sure that you will not be disappointed, and you will have the satisfaction that you will have added further funds in support of local stroke survivors and carers.”

