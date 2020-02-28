Local women and children invited to take part in big Hastings event to mark International Women’s Day

Local campaigning group Women’s Voice invites women of all ages to come to their International Women’s Day event on Sunday March 8.

The event, which is free, takes place from 1pm – 3pm at Central Hall, Bank Buildings in Hastings town centre.

Speaking for Women’s Voice, Ann Kramer said: “Our theme this year is women and the environment. Worldwide women and children at the forefront of climate catastrophe so this event is designed to draw attention to the impact climate change is having on our lives. We will also look at the situation locally and explore ways in which local women can make a positive difference in the move to make Hastings climate neutral by 2030.”

The event gets underway with a procession starting at 12 noon outside Central Hall.

The theme is Endangered Species and Important Women. Women and children are invited to dress up as their favourite woman, carry slogans and banners, and wear masks representing endangered species.

The procession will process around town before returning to Central Hall, where the afternoon activities begin at 1pm. There will be stalls, speakers, including Cllr Maya Evans, lead member for climate change, biodiversity and sustainable development.

There will also be discussion, entertainment and music from Carol Prior. Refreshments will be provided. There will be a free workshop on Saturday February 29 where women and children can make masks and wings for the procession. It will be held at OPEN, 10 Grand Parade, St Leonards from 3-5pm.

Following the afternoon events, Women’s Voice is holding its Annual General Meeting (AGM) from 4pm – 6pm. Women who would like to get more involved with the work of Women’s Voice are warmly invited to attend.

For more information or to express an interest in being more invoiced with Women’s Voice, please email hastingswomensvoice@yahoo.com.

