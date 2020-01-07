Love Island 2020 line-up includes another Worthing contestant

The Love Island line-up for 2020 has been announced: and it includes another contestant from Worthing.

Connor Durman, 25, from Worthing, is one of the 12 guys and girls who will be looking for love in the show's new winter format, which is set to air on ITV2 on Sunday, January 12, at 9pm.

Connor Durman will be appearing on Love Island. Picture: ITV

The coffee bean salesman, who has been living in Australia for four years, will be trading Sydney for Cape Town, South Africa, in his quest to find romance.

He follows in the footsteps of Amy Hart, who represented Worthing in last year's summer series.

In an interview that took place before he was announced, Connor - formerly a naked waiter in Sydney - described himself as 'funny, weird and honest'.

He said: "I’ve had two big relationships, one good, one bad. I think I’ve gone through a lot. I’m mature now and I know what I want."

He added: "I’m quite honest and I say whatever’s on my mind. I don’t want to make a complete fool of myself, but if I like someone I will tell her and I will go for it."

He rated his looks as a 7 out of 10, and added that 'girls always loved his hands'.

According to him, his worst habit was eating a pot of hummus a day, and described his ideal woman as the following: "Outgoing, a big personality, loving and I don’t want her to be embarrassed to show it in front of people. Family orientated and she’s got to fit in with my mates. Just be easy going."

He said he had already had his ideal first date, when he was in Sydney. He said: "I met this girl on Instagram and messaged her because we had mutual friends. I booked this cinema in the park with a double bed, bottle of champagne and we watched A Star Is Born - best first date ever."

While the press release from ITV said he is from Brighton, his Instagram account says he is from Worthing and is the owner of the Naked Barista business, which he said was set to launch this month. His posts include a picture with friends at Goodwood Racecourse.