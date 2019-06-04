Love Island: Amy Hart from Sussex makes her TV debut

Amy Hart from Sussex has made her television debut on Love Island.

The 26-year-old former air hostess from Worthing, West Sussex, was the first person in the Mallorcan villa, in the first couple - and in the fifth series’ first drama.

After matching with Scottish gym owner Anton, everything seemed to be looking rosy for the budding couple: but the 24-year-old’s eye soon began to wander towards surfer Lucie from Newquay.

While Amy was snuggled in a blanket with the other contestants, Anton pulled Lucie to one side and tried to convince her to give him a chance.

He said: “Amy's a cracking girl but my initial attraction was for you.”

Amy with her fellow Love Islanders. Picture: ITV

Afterwards, the plot thickened as Lucie pulled Amy to one side and told her everything.

After deciding to punish the former naked butler by not wearing her sexy pyjamas, Amy said: “Im not going to beg someone to fancy me”.

On Twitter, fans came out to support Amy and condemn Anton for his actions. Among her supporters was Dancing on Ice winner Jake Quickenden. He tweeted: “I like that Amy girl so far the air hostess seems sound.”

In fact, Anton’s actions could actually be playing in her favour - as according to bookmakers William Hill, Amy is already second favourite to win, behind her love rival Lucie.

And with two new boys entering the villa at the end of the episode - including boxer Tyson Fury’s brother - Amy might find herself in a new couple sooner than she thinks.

