Magical Storytelling Festival in Hastings and Battle starts this weekend with many free events

Hastings Storytelling Festival starts this weekend with storytelling events for children, families and adults in Hastings, St Leonards and Battle.

Many events are completely free, including the first event: Xanthe Gresham at Battle Library, telling the adventure story of the King of the Golden River (Saturday October 5, 11am).

Hastings Story Telling Festival, Carnival Day'11 November 2018 SUS-181114-092704001

Sunday’s Children’s Storytelling Day on the Stade (12-4pm, Sunday October 6) is also free. Families can meet the Showglobe’s beautiful mermaid in her underwater world, take part in drumming workshops, chat with an eight foot Obobee Bird, see Granddad save the woodland animals in Pickled Image’s magical puppet show, enjoy Indian storytelling and dance, carry a banner in a parade through the Old Town, learn circus skills and more.

There are plenty of events for adults, including Mother’s Ruin at the Printworks (Wednesday October 9), which showcases an uproarious array of LGBT artists. Join ‘Essex Girl’, Maria Ferguson, on her adventures at Marina Fountain, Thursday, October 10. On Saturday, October 12 you can be transformed into a giant Talking Head and watch your video-self spouting text at Impossible Theatre’s visual installation at Hollington Youth Centre from 7pm and attend an audio installation at Wellington Place on the theme of ‘Women in Science’ at 12 noon..

“There really is something for everyone’, said Dick Edwards, festival chairman. ‘We’re working with great partners, including Get Hastings Reading, Hastings Thrives, local schools, Big Local, Battle Festival and more. For full details, visit hastingsstoryfest.org.uk.”

See also: Hastings Old Town pub named Community pub of the Year

See also: Cream legend to play Hastings charity gig