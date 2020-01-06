Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area from November 27 - December 13

These are the results provided by HM Courts Service from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from November 27 - December 13.

November 27:

Nicolas Williams, 33, of The Hardwicks, Headcorn, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi vehicle on Cooden Place, Bexhill, on June 22. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 69 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident in which personal injury and damage was caused, at Cooden Drive on the same date. He was fined £520 for each offence and banned from driving for 20 months.

December 3:

Karen Ye, 52, of Tower Road, West, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota in the car park of the Welcome Stranger pub, St Leonards, on April 16, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 100 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 135 hours of unpaid work and banned her from driving for 25 months. She was ordered to pay £450 in prosecution costs.

December 4:

Nicola Fowle, 35, of New Moorsite, Westfield, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta on Denmark Place, Hastings, on November 2, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 75 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £207 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Adesanya Pdubena, 55, of Bembrooke Road, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a court restraining order by contacting a woman. The offence took place at St Leonards on October 1. He was fined £293.

Karen Seddon, 34, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of vodka, worth 32, from Tesco, St Leonards, on November 13. She was given an 18 month conditional discharge.

Chanelle McGee, 28, of Westmount Road, Greenwich, London, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus on Harley Shute Road, St Leonards on November 13, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 79 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for 22 months.

Donald Excell, 43, of Seabourne Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating and a further charge of assault. The offences took place at Bexhill on November 10. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 180 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £150 compensation. Magistrates issued a restraining order banning him from going to the Devonshire Lounge Bar in Bexhill.

Matthew Labbett, 36, of Roundwood Road, St Leonards. pleaded guilty to charges of being in possession of quantities of cocaine and cannabis. The offences took place at Hastings on October 16. He was fined £120.

December 9:

A 16 year old youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to robbing a woman of a silver neck chain. The offence took place at St Leonards on July 15. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender panel for a six month period and ordered to pay £500 in compensation.

December 11:

Star Darling, 46, of Middlesex Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to stealing clothing and other items worth £235 from Marks and Spencer at Ravenside, on November 16. She was given a one year conditional discharge.

Shahin Mia, 50, of Holliers Hill, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Bexhill Road, St Leonards, on November 17, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 110 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement to participate in a drink impaired drivers programme and a requirement of 120 hours unpaid work. He was banned from driving for 42 months.

Blaise Baverstock, 30, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to two charges of being in breach of a court non-molestation order by attending an address at Beckley. The offences took place on June 9 and July 30. The court made a community order.

Jason Sturdey, 44, of Bulverhythe Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at the Anchor pub in George Street, Hastings, on October 11. He also indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a custody assistant at Hastings Custody Centre on the same date. He pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to court custody at Hastings Magistrate’s Court on November 13 and admitted to being in breach of a two year conditional discharge, made by an earlier court for an offence of assault by beating.

December 13:

Mark Lewis 39, of no fixed address, indicated guilty pleas to two charges of interfering with a motor vehicle. The offences took place at Hastings on September 5. He also indicated guilty pleas to stealing a bank card and to going equipped for theft on the same date. He indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of ammunition, namely eight Winchester rifle bullets at Hastings on September 5. He was sent to prison for eight weeks. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of previous convictions and failing to comply with probation and court orders.

Jack Stockwell, 26, of Bidwell Avenue, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes on Upper Sea Road, Bexhill with no insurance on June 16. He was fined £130.