Make sure you take part in Ninfield’s big carnival weekend, it’s a busy one!

Ninfield is gearing up for its annual Carnival Weekend which will take place from Friday 12 to Sunday 14 of this month.

It all starts on Friday in the Main Marquee on Ninfield Rec from 6.30-10pm. A nearly new clothes sale with bar, music and food. New, good secondhand, vintage and retro clothes, bags, shoes, children’s and gents, all at charity shop prices or less! There is also a ‘fabulous Friday raffle’ with a first prize of £50 Boden voucher and many other prizes! Entry to the event is £1 on the door.

The busy day will be Saturday 13th as the famous Ninfield procession takes to the streets featuring floats of all shapes and sizes. Judging, by Cllr and Mrs Ray Cade takes place in Lower Street from 11.30am with the procession leaving at midday, arriving on the Rec at 1.15pm for the prizegiving. There will also be a Masterchef Competition, judged by Cllr Pam Doodes, Chairman of Wealden District Council after she has opened the fete. If you want to cook up a storm get your entries to the Main Marquee by 11.30am for judging at midday.

Starting from midday, around the Rec, will be a host of arena events, such as Jo’s Jammas at 1.40pm, Fun Dog Show at 2pm, Greet the Coakham Bloodhounds at 3pm, and the Ninfield’s Strongest Man Competition from 3.30 to 4.45pm for cash prizes and The Challenge Cup.

The Raffle Draw takes place at 4.30pm, 1st Prize Luxury drinks cooler full of wines, spirits, cider, vouchers etc, other prizes of £100, £50 and £25.

In between all the fun you can check out the bar, enjoy the BBQ, Sluchie Stand and arts and crafts tent, tea tent, school stall, Ninfield Local History Group, Anna Thompson -Big Clay Throw Down, Horti Society, Flower Group, etc.

Younger visitors will be entertained by Uncle Bumble from 5pm until 7pm - entry £1 but there’s also outside games and rides, Toxic Assault Course (130ft!) bouncy castle, train rides, live human Subbuteo, children’s carousel rides

More traditional activities include welly throwing, Parish Hub, Pimms Tent, big bottle tombola with more than 200 chances to win - plus top whiskey prizes. The 1st Ninfield and Crowhurst Scouts will be on hand and there’s also a pop up clothes shop and survival cooking skills/crafts, china smash, coconut shy, ferrets and furry friends, plus much more.

As if that wasn’t enough, in the evening there’s music from 7.3opm.- 8.30pm on Stage- Live Band -’The Spiffing Good Eggs’ followed by late- Dance/Club set with DJs Tony & Mark.- Adults £5, Children over 5yrs £3 on the door. All profits go to local causes such as Dementia Action Alliance, Community Film Afternoons, Health and Well-being Group, The Village Society, and other local projects so every penny you spend throughoutthe weekend is money very well spent.

On Sunday 14th - 8.30am - Carnival Breakdown!!- with Full English Breakfast! If you have helped throughout the weekend and are still willing to help take it all down, then your reward is the best full English breakfast, served al fresco on the Rec. with all the carnival and marquee Team, in wonderful sunshine...what an end to a fabulous, friendly, family, fun-filled village event.