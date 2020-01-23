Man dies after falling from window of Hastings property

A 74-year-old man has died after falling from an upstairs windows of a Hastings property, police have confirmed.

Police

At 8.32am on Wednesday (January 22) police and ambulance crews attended an address in High Street, Hastings.

Police said a 74-year-old man had fallen from an upstairs window into a rear garden.

A police spokesman added: “Sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There were no suspicious circumstances. The coroner for East Sussex has been informed.” The road was temporarily closed to enable access for emergency services, police added.