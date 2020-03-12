Man dies in Hastings road

A man who collapsed in a road in Hastings has died, the ambulance service has confirmed.

On Wednesday (March 11), paramedics were called to Milward Road, Hastings, at approximately 12.20pm after reports a man had collapsed.

Picture: Matt Hart

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service, on Thursday (March 12), said: “Sadly despite the best efforts of all those at the scene the man died at the scene.”

An eyewitness said two ambulances and a paramedic car attended the incident, and the road was blocked off.

Police said next of kin have been informed.