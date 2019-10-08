Man makes pilgrimage to visit Hastings lifeboat which saved his father from the beaches of Dunkirk

Frank Thurlow and his wife Marion recently made a pilgrimage to the Cyril and Lilian Bishop Lifeboat, from Welling in Kent.

The couple make the regular journey to view the boat in Hastings Old Town, which brought Frank’s father safely back from the war-torn beaches of Dunkirk.

The Hastings lifeboat played a major role in rescuing stranded Allied troops at Dunkirk and earned the name ‘The Ghost of Dunkirk’ when she appeared from the mist to pick up the soldiers.

Frank said: “If it wasn’t for that lifeboat, my father would not have returned from Dunkirk in 1940. I know how important she is to the people of Hastings, but also to all those who had relatives on Dunkirk beach.

“Many thanks to all who have been, and still are involved in the work and sponsorship. We must all play our part.”

Tush Hamilton, from the Macbean and Bishop Lifeboat Trust, said: “It is important for Frank to keep a close relationship with the trust, whose responsibility it is to maintain the lifeboat.

“The have also attended fund raising events the Trust has organised and Frank is proud to wear his father’s medals at these events.

“The trust is hoping the current restoration work and re-decoration will be completed by the end of the month, when her sails, anchor, wheel and signage can all be re-instated.

“Our latest sponsors are Kiley’s Carpets and Judges Old Town Bakery - thank you and welcome on board. The maintenance work is always ongoing and every little helps.”

