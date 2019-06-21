Man passes through 1066 Country on coastal walk in memory of wife

A man walking the coast of England and Wales in memory of his wife passed through 1066 Country this week, writes Freya Hodgson.

Laurence Carter started his 3,200-mile, year-long walk in his hometown of Seaford on June 16, 2018 to raise money for Cancer Research UK in honour of his late wife Melitta Carter, who lost her battle with cervical cancer in 2015.

Laurence said: “I’m doing this walk for my wife.

“She loved nature and wanted to leave the world a better place. As we both loved walking, it just felt right.

“I was in Wales throughout the winter which at times was challenging, but that doesn’t matter when you are walking for a purpose.”

READ MORE:

• Tributes paid to Bexhill cyclist who died in Combe Valley Way collision

• Antiques Roadshow glass specialist hosting St Leonards talk in aid of Rye Harbour Discovery Centre

• Calls for help from East Sussex public to tackle modern slavery and human trafficking

The 58 year old reached Rye at midday on Monday (June 17) before heading to Hastings on Tuesday morning. His journey then took him through Bexhill to Eastbourne, and he aims to finish in Seaford on June 23.

Laurence added: “I believe the potential benefit of action is greater than the disappointment of not doing anything. The walk has been absolutely great and very sociable – people who I have never met before have joined me for parts of it. It is a way to bring people together.”

More than £65,000 has been raised so far by Laurence for the charity.

All donations will be going to Professor Jo Waller, a Professional Research Fellow at University College London who is exploring easier ways for women to have cervical screenings.

Laurence hopes the walk will raise awareness and encourage more men to talk about cervical screenings and the HPV vaccine.

A huge Cancer Research party is taking place at The Wellington Pub, Steyne Road, Seaford, this Sunday to celebrate Laurence’s success.

To donate or for more information, visit his website at 3500toendit.com. People can also donate by texting COAST5 or COAST10 to 70200 (to donate £5 or £10).