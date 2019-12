The body of a 62-year-old man has been found in St Leonards.

Police said they were called to a property in Redgeland Rise, St Leonards, on Monday (November 25).

A police spokesman said the body of a 62-year-old man was found at the address.

There are no suspicious circumstances, according to police, and the coroner’s officer has been informed.