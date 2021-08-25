Mark Spence: Body found in search for missing man who was known to have travelled to Camber
A body has been found in the search for a missing 38-year-old man, police have confirmed.
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 2:57 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 2:59 pm
Mark Spence had been reported missing to Metropolitan Police having not been seen or heard from since Tuesday, June 8.
Police said he was known to have travelled to Camber after this time, and officers said they had become ‘increasingly concerned’ by his disappearance.
A body was found in Kent on August 20 and while formal identification has yet to take place, Sussex Police said it is believed to be that of Mark.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner’s officer has been informed.