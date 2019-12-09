Marks and Spencer send hamper after 'hijacking' Little Common Christmas lights switch-on

Marks and Spencer sent a hamper to apologise for 'hijacking' the Little Common Christmas lights switch-on.

On the evening of Sunday, December 1, residents gathered at the Little Common roundabout to count down to the big moment.

The Little Common Christmas lights

As the seconds ticked by, a Marks and Spencer lorry was driven round the roundabout and blocked the view for many in attendance.

In a video, which has been widely shared, on social media the unlit Christmas tree disappears out of sight behind the lorry before reappearing seconds later fully lit up.

Michelle McGinlay, who recorded the incident, shared the video onto her Twitter saying it was no ordinary Christmas light switch-on, but 'a Marks and Spencer Christmas light switch-on'.

This was picked up the Marks and Special social media team who messaged Michelle with an apology before asking if they could send her something.

The hamper sent by Marks and Spencer. Picture: Michelle McGinlay

Days later, Michelle said she received a Christmas hamper packed with treats and a note from Marks and Spencer.

It said: "Sorry again about the Christmas lights switch-on (but thank you for sharing the video with us). We hope you can enjoy these on us! Conor (and the rest of the M&S social media team)."