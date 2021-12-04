Meet the Grinch as Priory Meadow shopping centre in Hastings offers free festive fun

Grinch SUS-210412-114312001

The festivities get underway this weekend, with Father Christmas’s Naughty or Nice Machine located in the mall on Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th between 11am and 4pm. Pop by to see Father Christmas and his elves and step in front of his magical machine to find out if you’re on his naughty or nice list.

The following weekend sees free personalised baubles given out to shoppers who spend more than £30 across Priory Meadow stores on the 11th and 12th of December, as a thank you for shopping local this Christmas. The festive bauble bar will be located in the main mall outside M&S between 11am and 4pm, where a personalisation artist will be busy creating the bespoke baubles as you wait. The bauble crew will then box it up for you and create for you your beautiful gift or keepsake.

A cantankerous, green, fluffy misery is visiting the shopping centre on Saturday December 11th to spread his grumpy charm in December. The Grinch will be roaming the centre during the afternoon getting up to his usual mischief and trying to ruin Christmas!

Take the stress out of gift wrapping and let the experts do it for you using beautiful wrap and ribbon. Find a stunning charity gift-wrapping station in the main mall outside M&S between 11am and 4pm on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th December. With a suggested minimum £2 per gift donation, funds will be going to Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice on the Saturday, and Hastings Foodbank on the Sunday. Raising vital funds for Priory Meadow’s charity partners.

You will also find a professional brass band roaming the shopping centre on Saturday 18th December, playing the very best festive tunes around and getting shoppers in the Christmas spirit.

As the big day draws closer, there is free face painting in the mall between 11am and 2pm on Thursday 23rd December. Choose from an array of festive designs by the talented Fantasy Face Painting.