Firefighters tackling ‘out of control bonfire’ near Bexhill

News you can trust since 1896

St Leonards woman’s despair as bin store is built next to her property

Bexhill girl found almost two months after being reported missing

Thousands of bikers create Bank Holiday Monday spectacle in Hastings

Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

Concern for ‘vulnerable’ missing Bexhill woman – call 999 if you see her

Man arrested after police pursuit in Bexhill

Firefighters tackling ‘out of control bonfire’ near Bexhill

On Thursday (May 6) police said she had been found and is safe.

Claire London, 51, had been missing from her home in Bexhill since Tuesday (May 4).

Thursday, 6th May 2021, 10:27 am