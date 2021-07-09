Missing St Leonards teenager has not been seen for more than three weeks

Sussex Police said Druie Price was last seen on June 16 at the address where he had been living in St Leonards.

Druie is described as white, 6ft, of medium build, with brown eyes, black hair shaved at the sides, and a scar on the back of his neck. He was last seen wearing dark coloured shorts and a grey t-shirt with a black zip hood jacket.

It is believed he may have returned to the Grays or Basildon areas of South East Essex where he has family connections.

Druie Price. Picture: Sussex Police SUS-210630-115926001