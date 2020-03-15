Missing teenagers from Hastings and Bexhill are found safe

Two teenagers, who had both gone missing for a week from East Sussex, have been found safe, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Karla Pettit, 14, and Cash Bailey, 16, had been missing from their homes in Bexhill and Hastings respectively, police said.

Police

Police confirmed the pair were found on Friday night (March 13).

