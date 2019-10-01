More rain today in Hastings and Rother with Yellow weather warning in place

The Met Office have put a Yellow weather warning in place for the South East, including our area with more rain and possibly thunder expected throughout the day.

After a dry start it will become increasingly cloudy with slow-moving showers developing through the morning and into the afternoon. Some of these will be heavy and possibly thundery at times. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Winds could gust up to 32mph along the coast.

The Yellow weather warning indicates a small chance of disruption from flooding with spray and water on the road leading to some difficult driving conditions.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings and a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

Tonight showers will be clearing during the evening with cloud breaking and lifting later on. A dry and largely clear night to follow, though becoming chilly by dawn. Minimum temperature 6 °C.

