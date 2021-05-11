Morrisons at Hastings is offering discreet help to women in financial difficulty

If you are in need of or struggling for sanitary products, you can go to the customer service kiosk, at the Queens Road store and ask for Sandy.

You will be given a discreet envelope with what you need, no questions asked.

Rosie Adams, Community Champion from the Hastings store, said: “This initiative is running across all Morrisons stores and we are playing are part in trying to end period poverty. “

The “no questions asked” element of the scheme is intended to help who may find it hard to share their reasons for needing access to free products.

The scheme is the brainchild of 25-year-old Morrisons Community Champion Emma Parkinson, who works at the Bolton store and became aware of the need for it.