Morrisons supermarket supports Hastings Lions initiative whjich could save lives in an emergency

The plastic bottles and cards are provided free of charge by the Hastings Lions and are designed to help emergency services personnel assess patients quickly and more efficiently when attending an emergency situation at home or outside.

The bottle contains a leaflet which outlines all your medical needs. People are encouraged to keep the bottle in the fridge, with the milk so it can be easily accessed by first responders in the home. A small sticker on the fridge door alerts the emergency services to its presence.

Message in your Wallet is a small credit card sized concertina card, kept inside your wallet or handbag, which provides medical and contact details for the emergency services when you are out and about and an emergency nor injury occurs.

Lions President Brett Mclean said; “Having a sudden injury or illness while out can make it traumatic for people to remember all the details that first responders and the hospital would need to know.”

So far over 150 bottles and wallets have been taken by Morrisons customers this week, Lions and Morrisons are encouraging customers to pick up a bottle and or a wallet which are located on the community stand opposite the customer service desk in store.