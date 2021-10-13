Morrisons to ‘close online Home Delivery’ in Hastings store - what does this mean for staff?

The Hastings store is among them.

Morrisons said staff affected by the changes would be given the chance of moving to an alternative job or apply for voluntary redundancy.

It said its service to customers would remain the same.

Morrisons in Hastings SUS-210115-104631001

A spokesman said: “At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic we rapidly grew our store Home Delivery service to serve the many customers who moved from shopping in store to online.

“As we enter this next phase of the pandemic and with many restrictions now eased, we must now adapt and make some changes to the size of our online operation to meet our customer demands.

“From October, we plan to close online Home Delivery in a number of stores.

“We will continue to maintain the same service levels including the number of customers and postcodes we deliver to, through our existing home delivery stores as well as our fulfillment centres.

“ All colleagues affected by these proposed changes will be given the opportunity to either move into an alternative role within our business or apply for voluntary redundancy.