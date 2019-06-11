Netherfield Village Hall gets a free facelift thanks to generous builders

The exterior of Netherfield Village Hall has been transformed thanks to the generosity of a local building and decorating company.

Netherfield Village Hall has been transformed with a lick of paint and some TLC to the fascias and guttering by Westoaks General Builders Decorators.

Westoaks generously undertook the maintenance and decorating as a charity project for the hall and donated their time to make the hall look loved again.

This saved the hall’s committee an estimated £2,500.

Marrissa Stepanek, Chair Netherfield Village Hall committee says they are delighted with the result.

“We are extremely grateful to Westoaks for very generously offering to take on this project for our charity,” she said.

“Our hall now looks fantastic.

“The decorating has made a huge difference.

“Painters Matt and Stephen also put up our clock which has not been up at the hall for some time and finishes it all off perfectly!”

A spokesperson for Westoaks said: “It gave everyone at Westoaks great pleasure to give something to the community of Netherfield.

“We’re delighted they are so pleased with the work and hope it provides many enjoyable hours.”

Marrissa added: “The Hall Committee would also like to thank Thomas Design and Graphics for donating a new sign for the hall and also Element Electrical for making the clock at the hall work once again after some years.”

The committee is now appealing for 70ft of chain link fence.

If anybody can help please call 01424 838106.