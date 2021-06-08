New Arts and Crafts fair launches on Hastings Pier

Works are on sale every Sunday through the summer from up to 20 artists from across the South East.

Organised by Love Hastings, the weekly arts and crafts market gives both new and established artists the chance to showcase and sell their works. Watercolours, oil paintings, photos, graphic design, calligraphy, ceramics, jewellery, sculptures, and more will all be on display and available to buy each week.

The launch weekend was attended by Mayor of Hastings, Cllr James Bacon, who said: “I was thoroughly impressed with the quality and variety of the art work on Hastings Pier. I couldn’t think of a more perfect outside location to display the work of such a group of talented artists. Thank you to everyone involved in organising this and I can’t wait to see these exhibitions go from strength to strength.”

Hastings Pier Art Fair picture by Sara-Louise Bowrey SUS-210806-090651001

Organiser, John Bownas, manager of Love Hastings, said: “We couldn’t have asked for better weather for this first event – and I was blown away by the quality of the work on display. I normally organise live music events, and this is a bit like an open mic session for visual artists. I have to say the standard of work was exceptional, and everyone sold something – which was fantastic to see. I’m really looking forward to seeing work from more artists of a similar caliber over the summer.

“We still have a few pitches available on most dates, although we’ve had over a 100 artists get in touch so far – so if anyone hasn’t booked their slots yet they probably need to do so pretty quickly to secure a place.”

Those exhibiting in the first week of trading included Georgie Wheeler and Mick Sargant.

Georgie Wheeler – known recently for her seagull phone cabinet artworks around the town, said: “The pop-up pier experience offers artists the spotlight to shine in beautiful surroundings, and enables the public, both locals and tourists, the chance to snap up some talented local art. A perfect creative and cultural formula for success, making the most of our amazing Pier!”

Self-taught fine artist, Mick Sargent, said: “It was a great opportunity to put my paintings in front of the public to examine at first hand, and it was delightful being able to meet and talk to so many art lovers”

For more information about booking a pitch email [email protected]

Picture by Sara-Louise Bowrey.