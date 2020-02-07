New Bexhill group set up

A new group has been set up with the aim of promoting Bexhill.

Bexhill First is non-political, self-funding, and intends to hold six public meetings a year.

Sharon Blagrove, who launched the group, said the public will be able to meet up for ‘open and unbiased discussion’ on important issues. She said: “We will be choosing topics of interest to the wider community of all ages and inviting members of the council, and experts on the different topics.”

Sharon, chairman of the group, is vice-president of Bexhill Chamber of Commerce and organiser of The Great Gatsby Fair.

She added: “My main interest is the local community and I am keen to provide a platform for our residents to have their say and get more involved with their town. It is my pleasure to introduce this new group to the residents of Bexhill and we look forward to meeting everyone.”

Paul Wilson, vice-chairman, said: “I am keen to see how Bexhill can develop in the future into a lovely place to live. My mantra is around value for money and accountability and believe this community group will be an asset to the town.”

Tracey Hutley joins as secretary of the group.

Connor Winter, 17, group youth representative, said: “My aim within this new and exciting group is to be a voice for the young people in the town and to encourage the youth to take an interest and pride in their town. I will be interacting with them, and encouraging them to join us so that we can hear some of the positive things about the youth of Bexhill. I look forward to representing them.” Other members include Andrea Rodell-Heald and Mark Scollay, who is a member of Bexhill Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Small Businesses. If anyone would like to put forward a suggested topic, get in touch at bexhillfirst@gmail.com.

Visit www.bexhillfirst.com.

