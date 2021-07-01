New convenience shop opens in Bexhill town centre

Jempson’s, the independent family-owned supermarket chain, opened in former Co-Op site, in Western Road, Bexhill on Thursday morning.

Co-op closed on April 13, 2021, before the store was gutted and extensively refurbished with an expanded retail area.

Lisa Pont, its manager, said: “We have worked very hard to get our new store open, the team and I are looking forward to meeting you all, being of service and part of the local community.”

Jempson's has opened a convenience store in Western Road. SUS-210107-145719001

Bexhill and Battle MP Huw Merriman welcomed Jempson’s new shop, adding: “It looks amazing and is a real asset to the local high street.”

Stephen Jempson, owner, added: “This new store is part of a third generation independent, family-owned supermarket business, established in Peasmarsh by my Grandfather G.T. Jempson in 1935.

“Your new store will be offering an array of local produce, fresh local reared meat, Rye Bakery fresh bread, Jempson’s local kitchen chilled ready meals and confectionary, food-to-go, COOK frozen ready meals and great friendly service.

“We already operate a popular coffee shop in Western Road which opened in 2010, so we are really excited about being a further part of the community.”