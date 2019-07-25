New date for Bexhill Carnival Dog Show after postponement

The popular Bexhill Carnival Dog Show has been rescheduled.

The event was due to be held at The Polegrove from 6.30pm yesterday (Wednesday) but, due to high temperatures, the carnival committee made the decision to postpone it.

A statement posted on the event’s social media said: “The carnival committee, in consultation with a local vet, have taken the decision to postpone tonight’s dog show.

“It has been decided that even with the weather looking to cool slightly and the provisions of shade and water stations we had put in place, we didn’t feel the conditions were right for the dog show to go ahead.”

The Carnival Dog Show will instead take place on Saturday from 12pm. Anyone can enter their dogs in a range of categories – £1.50 per entry.

The Dog Show will be followed by the Carnival Six-a-Side Football final between Bexhill United and Hollington.

For more information, visit www.bexhillcarnival.co.uk or https://www.facebook.com/BexhillCarnival/.