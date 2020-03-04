New foundation in Hastings has free courses to help people battling addiction

A new foundation which has opened in Hastings and St Leonards will be offering free addiction and mental health workshops to local people in need.

Hastings Mayor Cllr Nigel Sinden was on hand to officially open the Rob Hill Foundation Workshop recently.

The Rob Hill Foundation was set up to help people beat addiction to both substances and activities; as well as empowering them to deal effectively with anxiety, stress and depression. This extends to dealing with a variety of mental health conditions. The method used in these workshops is purely solution based and does not involve will power but, instead, a reprogramming of the mind.

The charity is dedicated to Rob Hill - twin brother to Chris Hill - who tragically lost his life May 2014 to an accidental drug overdose.

After losing his brother and having battled 20 years of addiction himself, Chris discovered the solution to overcoming addiction. He published his best-selling book Get Your Life Back: The Road to Freedom from Addiction. He then extracted the self-help section from the book, to create his addiction recovery programme (available free to download from his website beatmyaddictions.com).

Beki Milton, the Workshop Leader for Hastings and St Leonards, said: “I first met Chris Hill in 2016 when I attended his Sidcup Workshop for help with drug addiction and depression. I now lead the same workshop here in St Leonards.

“The hardest step to take is making the decision to come along but once people arrive, I make them feel at ease as much as possible.

“Everyone attending is all in the same boat. I have now started an online support group which is linked to the workshop but is available for everyone, whether they attend the workshop or not; people can connect with me by joining “St Leonards & Hastings Wellbeing Support Group” on Facebook.”

The workshops run every Thursday evening at 7:30pm 8:30/9pm and are held at St Mary Magdalene Community Hall of the Greek Orthodox Church, Church Road, St Leonards. The programme taught is non-religious. People can just drop in but for more information call 0800 644 6313 or visit the webiste at www.beat,yaddications.com.

