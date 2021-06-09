New funding in Sussex will help young people and create jobs in building conservation

West Dean College and the Weald and Downland Living Museum have recently been able to open their doors again to adult learners, offering courses from Oak Timber Framing to Structural Repair of Historic Buildings to Conservation of Historic Concrete in their unique learning environments.

The Trust aims to support young people from 18-25 and those looking to retrain in traditional building skills. The bursary covers the full cost of any course and contributes to travel and accommodation cost.

Bursary recipient Claire Clifton who recently attended a Plasters and Renders course at West Dean College said: “Bursary schemes like this one are a lifeline to help develop and extend our craft, and in turn help to preserve intangible heritage.”

Building conservation bursaries 1 SUS-210906-075906001

Simon Knight, Chairman of Sussex Heritage Trust said: “Without the support of our sponsors and grants providers, many of these vital traditional building skills would be lost. We are therefore very grateful to The Ian Foulerton Charitable Trust, The Hans and Marit Rausing Charitable Trust and Seaward Homes for preserving and protecting our future heritage. “

For further details on how to apply for a Sussex Heritage Trust Bursary please go to www.sussexheritagetrust.org.uk or contact the office on [email protected]