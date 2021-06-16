New Hastings bar to open as planned despite delay to unlocking

On Monday (June 14), Boris Johnson delayed the nation’s planned unlocking from June 21 to July 19 – a delay of four weeks.

Victorian-themed Dr Jekylls located at 10 George Street, Hastings Old Town, had planned to open on July 25, four days after the restrictions were due to be eased.

However, despite the delay, the new bar will be opening as planned but with some ‘small changes’.

Dr Jeckylls, George Street, Hastings. SUS-210520-131329001

Tables will remain set up throughout the night, rather than being rolled away for dancing as had been originally planned.

Dr Jekylls said the line up and entertainment still remains but its bottomless brunch will run once a month for the time being.

The new bar, located in the building formerly occupied by Blackmarket VIP, will open under the ownership and directorship of Lee Batholomew.

On June 25, its first night open to the public, will feature a ‘flagship themed night’ called Freakshow Friday. This will consist of fire performers, wax performers, real-life ‘freaks’, Broadway stars, drag acts and more live music.

The new bar will also feature a circus-themed balcony room overlooking the action below.