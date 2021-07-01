New Hastings music venue celebrates opening night in style: in pictures

Dr Jekylls, located at 10 George Street, opened on Friday evening (June 25) in the building formerly occupied by Blackmarket VIP.

Its first night featured a ‘flagship themed night’ called Freakshow Friday which consisted of fire performers, was performers, real life ‘freaks’, Broadway stars, drag acts and live music.

On Saturday, people were treated to a Lady Gaga tribute act, and, on Sunday, four local bands performed in the venue famous for its live music scene.

Owner and director Lee Bartholomew said the opening weekend was well received: “People seemed so happy to have live music back. The previous venue was very big on the live music scene which is something we are trying to carry on.”

The official opening of Dr Jekylls looked set to be delayed after the government announced the end of restrictions would be pushed back from June 21 to July 19.

However, with plans in place and acts booked, Lee decided to go ahead with the evening with a few alterations. At present, customers have to remain seated throughout the night but, once restrictions ease, the tables will be moved away at 9pm and the venue will become a nightclub with the extra space making room for a dance floor.

With the first weekend complete, Lee is now making plans for future events, which include The Jersey Boys this Saturday and an 80s and 90s DJ night with Pat Sharp later in the year.

Lee’s team is currently seven staff members but there are plans for in-house musicians and dancers which will take the staff numbers to about 25 to 30 people.

Lee added: “It’s been challenging opening during Covid but we’re happy to be open and we’re pleased with how we’ve been received.”

Check out these pictures from Dr Jekylls’ opening weekend.

