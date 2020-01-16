New Hastings music venue spins vintage vinyl at White Rock

A new monthly club in the basement bar of the White Rock Hotel is becoming a talking point with local music lovers.

The Aquarius International Club launched late last year and the opening night was packed. The White Rock has now given it the go-ahead to become a regular monthly club night.

A spokesman said: “The subterranean bar has the vibe of a 60’s speakeasy with the comfort of a private club. People can go wild on the dance floor or recline on a leather Chesterfield sofa with a cocktail.

“The inspiration for the club is the emerging 60s/70’s psychedelic/heavy rock scene that is currently sweeping across the South East. It will feature a line up of top DJs spinning vinyl ranging from 60’s garage andpsychedelic through to early 70’s heavy rock. There is also a liquid light show and a chill-out area screening iconic movies.

There is also a full bar, real ales and cocktails all at very reasonable prices.

The next club is Saturday January 18, 9pm - 1am. Special guest DJ this month will be Hastings very own Johnny Gorillar, mighty frontman/guitarist of 70’s vibe rockers ‘Sir Admiral Cloudsley Shovell’ and heavy psych legend ‘Gorilla’ who will be spinning his awesome collection of heavy vintage vinyl.

Free entry before 10pm, £3 after 10pm.

