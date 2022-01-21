‘New Indian restaurant’ to open on Hastings seafront

The restaurant in Pelham Arcade, Hastings, is now being refurbished.

The eatery in the 19th century Grade II*-listed Pelham Arcade was recently sold for a guide price of £360,000. A fish and chip shop called Ocean Catch was previously there, but it shut many months ago when the business was put on the market.

The 100-cover restaurant - which has a seating area of approximately 87 square metres - is now being refurbished. A worker at the site said it will be turned into an Indian eatery. Meridian Surveyors, in Havelock Road, Hastings, who were selling agents for the business, have been contacted for information.

When it was marketed, it was listed as having a “large frontage”, two cold stores, two storage rooms, male and female toilets, and a kitchen area.

Pelham Arcade - one of the UK’s oldest shopping arcades - opened in August 1825. The Regency shopping arcade was introduced to England from Paris by John Nash, with the first example being London’s Royal Opera Arcade, built in 1817.

A nearby mansion built for the Earl of Chichester, Sir Thomas Pelham, nearly 200 years ago, is currently on the market. Pelham Place was later turned into luxury flats, some with stunning seaviews. The nine flats are all currently rented out to tenants on assured shorthold tenancy (AST) agreements, and the freehold to the block is being sold for £1.5m.

Pelham Place was designed by architect Joseph Kaye in 1824-8 and built for Sir Thomas Pelham as housing. It was a continuation of Pelham Crescent, which was built into the sandstone cliffs facing the sea. A battery of cannons once stood along the beach in front of the building, but was dismantled in 1817, two years after the Napoleonic Wars ended.

