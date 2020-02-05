New interactive Bexhill map to help people with disabilities

A new interactive map has been launched with the aim of helping people with disabilities get around Bexhill easier.

It shows disabled parking spaces, accessible toilets, lowered kerbs and access to open spaces and public services, allowing people to click on locations to get more information.

Rother District Council has worked with Hastings and Rother Disability Forum to produce the map, which is aimed at people who use a wheelchair or mobility scooter and replaces a previous non-interactive version.

The map will be continually reviewed and updated to reflect changes happening in the town and people are asked to help keep it updated with the latest information.

Cllr Jay Brewerton, the council’s cabinet member for safer communities, said: “For people with mobility issues, getting around town, finding somewhere to park and even locating an accessible ATM may require some planning.

“The benefit of this map is that it’s interactive and people can see all the relevant information at a glance as well as clicking into it to get further information.

“We’re pleased to have been able to work with Hastings and Rother Disability Forum on the new map and would encourage people to get in touch with us if there’s any information that needs to be amended.”

The map can be viewed at www.rother.gov.uk/accessibilitymap and people can get in touch with any suggested changes by emailing webmaster@rother.gov.uk.

