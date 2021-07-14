Police and the fire service were called to Junction Road, by Park Farm Camping, on the afternoon of June 23, 2021, after two cars collided.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the collision, the fire service said, but the incident led to calls from local residents for more to be done to make motorists aware of the dangers of the road.

Battle Community Fire Station and Sussex Police worked together to install a new sign which was put on display earlier this week.

The new sign in Bodiam. Picture: East Sussex Fire SUS-210714-094406001

It reminds road users of the speed limit, calling the area an ‘accident hot spot’, and urging motorists to ‘please slow down’.

This week, a fire service spokesman said: “It’s important to remember that speed is often a factor in collisions and the simple act of taking it slowly can mean you avoid a costly mistake.