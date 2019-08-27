New shop officially opens its doors in Bexhill

Bexhill’s MP Huw Merriman and mayor Cllr Kathy Harmer were guests of honour at the official opening Best Tile Boutique on Endwell Road last Friday (August 23).

The new tile shop sells a wide array of colourful Moroccan, Spanish and French tiles, which are very popular with interior designers and homeowners.

Cllr Kathy Harmer and Huw Merriman MP opened the shop

The Bexhill store is the UK’s first high street store for Best Tile, which began in Waterford, Ireland, in 1999.

Mr Merriman said: “This great new tile shop immediately caught my eye when I was returning to my constituency office on Sea Road. It’s great to see a unique new business opening up in Bexhill offering customers high quality design-led products. I was delighted to be asked to take part in its official opening by manager Richard Wells and owner Mark O’Sullivan who has flown over from Ireland for the event. I am sure that this business will continue to grow and attract new visitors to its premises in Bexhill as well as serving local homeowners.”

Cllr Kathy Harmer added: “I am really pleased that Best Tile chose Bexhill as its shopfront location for its online business. It’s a really welcome addition to our high street and being located right next to Bexhill station its perfect for catching the eye of visitors into our town. I wish Richard and Mark every success with the shop.”

Owner Mark O’Sullivan said: “Richard and I have known each other for some years through the tile business. With Best Tile’s ambition to have a showroom in the UK, the location of the showroom and Richard’s knowledge of the quality tile market, meant the Bexhill premises seemed an ideal choice. We look forward to welcoming customers from far and wide to our new shop.

“We are really pleased to have the support of the town’s MP and mayor for our opening event, it was a great welcome to the town for our growing business.”