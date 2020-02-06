New shop opens in Little Common

A new shop in Little Common is providing handmade items for babies as well as treats for dogs

Bexhill Mayor Kathy Harmer was on hand to open the shop as part of her busy schedule last week.

The Mayor said: “I was so pleased to drop in and welcome Michelle Bishop and her new business, Kidzzz.r.us /Doggiezzz.”2” to Little Common, it’s all the name, all you could need for children and dogs.”

The friendly shop, which is open Tuesday - Saturday, offers custom handmade items for babies including children’s clothing from newborn to 14 years. They also sell dog beds, leads, collars, coats and toys. You can also order vis their Facebook page if you cannot get to Little Common.

The Mayor was also out again last week with Jack Doherty and the Fairtrade team, visiting another three café’s which have been awarded the bear symbol.

They are Custom Café, Courtney’s and Chapter Two. The Mayor commented: It is great to see this scheme growing so well.”

She added: “The final engagement was an honour to attend, the annual presentation evening of the Bexhill 100 Motor Club. What a wonderful achievement for the club, their 20th anniversary their aim was to raise a fantastic £20,000 for local charities in 2020. Glyne Gap School and Charity for Kids were the beneficiaries, such worthy causes and the money donated will make such a difference.”

