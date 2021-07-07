The building, in High Street, Hastings, has been vacant since 2018 but, on June 29, Eggtooth officially signed the lease for their new community hub – The Nest – which is set to open in the autumn.

The Nest will be home to all Eggtooth’s projects, including a creative event space and community mental health service, as well as a café and Hastings’ first alcohol-free bar.

Councillor Peter Chowney, lead councillor for finance at Hastings Borough Council, said: “I’m pleased that we’re leasing the Old Town Hall to Eggtooth, for use as an innovative hub which will offer services, such as mentoring and training, to young people.

Hastings' old town hall building, High Street, Old Town. SUS-210607-113122001

“The Old Town Hall was opened in 1823, and served as the main council offices until the Town Hall in Queen’s Road was opened in 1881. Since then, it’s been used as council offices, a museum, tourism information centre, and a children’s play project.

“Eggtooth were chosen as new tenants after the lease for the building was advertised back in 2019, but we’ve been working with Eggtooth through the pandemic to help them bring this building back into use. It’s great to see it now become home to Eggtooth and the brilliant work they are doing.

“The Eggtooth project will be a real asset to the local community, and we hope those who need it take full advantage of everything Eggtooth has offer, especially at its easily accessible location in the old town.”

Laura Dunton Clarke, from Eggtooth, added: “Eggtooth are so excited to be taking on this fantastic space and creating The Nest.

“Eggtooth have been working in the local area for over ten years, providing creative activities, courses and events as well as high quality therapeutic support for children, young people, families and professionals.