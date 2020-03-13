New vegan restaurant in Hastings Old Town offering free tea and samples at official opening this weekend

People will be able to enjoy some free samples from new vegan restaurant The Hempist when it holds its official opening on Sunday.

Hastings Mayor Cllr Nigel Sinden and Deputy Mayor Cllr James Bacon will be on hand to cut the ribbon at 10am on Sunday March 15.

Those coming along will be able to enjoy a free cup of hemp tea and a piece of vegan hotdog.

The Hempist was so popular on its first weekend of trading, last week, that it sold out of many items.

The Hempist, at Marine Parade, in Hastings Old Town has been opened by established Reggae DJ Dan Wiltshire and specialises in hemp based burgers, hotdogs and patties with a Jamaican twist.

Dan sad: “We’ve been totally overwhelmed with the warm welcome and support we have received locally.”

Hemp seed is not only regarded as a high protein superfood, but is also a sustainable crop which does not harm the environment.

Hemp seeds are the seeds of the hemp plant, Cannabis sativa, the same species as cannabis (marijuana) but a different variety, not containing.

THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana.

Dan says that hemp seeds are exceptionally nutritious and rich in healthy fats, protein and various minerals, including a great source of vitamin E and minerals such as phosphorus, potassium, sodium, magnesium, calcium, iron and zinc.

As well as plant-based food, The Hempist will also be serving up Jamaican favourite Red Stripe lager and a craft beer from the Brixton brewery as well as vegan and organic wines, hemp leaf tea, Jamaican cocktails, a hemp and hop mead and healthy soft drinks.

