Newly re-opened Hastings venue hosts festival

The four-day event saw over 25 acts play to a sold-out audience, several of who had braved the fuel crisis and travelled half way across the country to get a taste of some of the live music scene that Hastings is so famous for. Stand-out performances came from bands such as Killdren, who kicked off the Glastonbury line-up a few years bakc, Terrorpins, Pizza Tramp, and Haest.