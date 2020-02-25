Night of free musical Mardi Gras madness in Hastings tonight with Fat Tuesday

Tonight - Tuesday February 25 - is the main highlight of the five day Hastings Fat Tuesday Festival.

It promises to be a night of fancy dress, fabulous feathers, beads, masks and music. Twelve venues will be hosting The Fat Tuesday Tour where 24 bands play 20 minute sets in venues across Hastings old Town and town centre.

Hastings Fat Tuesday’s dedicated reggae event, Reggae Room Party takes place at the Hastings East Angling Sea Angling Association. Starting at 8pm and running through until 1am this big reggae mash-up features a host of guest selectors on the decks and singers on the boards.

bands and artists playing venues tonight include Doc Savage, King Sized Slim, Tea Chest Blues, Duke Garwood and Neon Islands.

The Great Fat Tuesday After Show Party takes place at the Brass Monkey, in Havelock Road and features live music with the amazing Buddah Triangle and DJ set with Greentea Peng. Tickets to the party are £10 and those attending must be 18 or over

Check out the Fat Tuesday website for full details of who is playing where at www.hastingsfattuesday.co.uk.

