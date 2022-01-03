Nineteen great ideas for a New Year’s walk in the Hastings and Rother area

Whether you fancy a long ramble or just get out for an hour or so to enjoy a short stroll in beautiful surroundings, our suggestions here have you covered.

Hastings, St Leonards and Bexhill have several miles of seafront to enjoy. There are also coastal paths east of Hastings and Rye Harbour Nature Reserve. If you want to get out into the woods and hills there are plenty of choices, including St Helens Woods, Bexhill High Woods, Battle Great Woods and Fore Wood at Crowhurst.

Alexandra park, in Hastings has lots of interesting areas to explore, including wooded Old Roar Ghyll, with its waterfall.

Summerfields Woods can be easily accessed from Hastings town centre for a shorter walk, while Marline Woods can be accessed from the Hollington area. Combe Valley Country Park remains an undiscovered treasure for many and the Brede Valley is a great place to enjoy a peaceful walk away from the noise of traffic.

