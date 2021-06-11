No injuries in St Leonards school fire

West St Leonards Primary Academy said the incident happened at 8.57am on Friday (June 11).

The fire service, paramedics and police were called to the scene but there were no injuries.

Dominic O’Regan, the school’s principal, said the fire broke out in the kitchen’s oven and was ‘swiftly extinguished’ by school staff.

Fire service

In a letter to parents, Mr O’Regan added: “It is reassuring that our systems and practices enabled all pupils and staff to be evacuated within two minutes. Rest assured all emergency services were promptly on site to confirm the building was safe – including the kitchen area – and we are pleased to inform you that no-one was harmed or injured.”

Mr O’Regan said he was ‘utterly impressed by the swift actions’ of staff and children.

“We would like to extend our thanks to our fire, paramedic and police services for their prompt response,” he added.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “We were called at 8.56am to reports of a fire.

West St Leonards Primary Academy. ENGSUS00120130411120330

“There had been a small fire involving a cooker which was out on arrival of crews.